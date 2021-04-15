Be part of the new culture that continues to gain momentum and believe in the positive and possible where all voices have value. By elevating women it elevates us all. Guest speakers include Billie Jean King and local author Jon Gordon. You can sign up for this virtual event at https://genwnow.com/ and truly connect with others to bring out the best you.
Generation W celebrates women with signature event
This virtual event on Friday, April 16th paves the path for women today and our future leaders.