How to Support Small Businesses This Holiday Season (FCL Dec. 17)

Small businesses are more than just the backbone of this country, they are the heartbeat of local communities, providing essential jobs, putting food on families’ tables and producing products that are essential to helping towns thrive. Consider these statistics from the Small Business Association:
- 44% of U.S. economic activity is generated by small businesses and 80% of American small businesses have been impacted by the pandemic
- There are 30.2 million small businesses in the U.S. Small businesses make up 99.9% of all U.S. businesses
- Nearly half of all Americans (47.5%) are employed by small businesses. This means that 58.9 million employees in the U.S. work at a small business.