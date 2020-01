Typically, Lisa Garner with the Garner Team at Florida Homes Realty & Mortgage LLC comes to the FCL studio to talk about her team and the great work they do with their clients. Today, Curtis is heading to one of their many offices across the state to learn more about their process and to find out why it's so important they have a good relationship with their clients.

Website: www.garner.team

Phone number: (904) 803-8030