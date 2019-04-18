It's a musical that's based on the hit film "School of Rock", this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage.

One of the cast members Layne Roate, who plays the role of 'Ned', shares all the behind the scenes excitement of working on the production.

Be sure to catch School of Rock the musical at the Times-Union Center from April 16 - April 20.

For ticket information: FSCJArtistSeries.org

Box Office

(904) 632-5000