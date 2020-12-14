Give the Perfect Gift This Holiday Season (FCL Dec. 11)

Travel has been restricted in an effort to save lives and the economy has suffered as a result of a pandemic. But there are still ways we can show those around us, say the working mom who now has now taken on the role of at-home educator or our long-time partner, how much we appreciate all they do. A recent insight report revealed Americans will be spending more on jewelry this year, and, you can shop these gifts right here in town at Underwood Jewelers.