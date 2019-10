Halloween is top of mind right now especially for those of you with little ghouls and goblins! Did you know more than 5 million kids in the U.S. have food allergies?

Dr. Lauri Wright, the Chair of the UNF Department of Nutrition and Dietetics stopped by the FCL kitchen to give us some advice on how to make sure everyone has a safe Halloween.

To find homes that have allergy-free treats, or to register your home as allergy-free, click here.