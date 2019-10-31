Fall is in full swing, which means flu season is officially here. About 8% of the US population gets the flu every year and some years, up to 11%. According to a new survey released by RxSaver by RetailMeNot, 55% of Americans believe it is challenging to find a cost-effective way to treat a cold or flu and 33% say they struggle to pay for medications.

Here to help, NYC Board Certified General Internist and Medical Expert for Rx Saver, Dr. Holly Phillips is sharing prevention advice & tips to save on prescription expenses when it comes to the flu.