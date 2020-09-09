First Coast News, community partners launch #FluVaxJax (FCL September 9th 2020)

It may be hard to believe but flu season is right around the corner and local medical leaders are encouraging the community to get their vaccines. The Duval County Medical Society Foundation, in partnership with community organizations and local media including First Coast News, have launched the #FluVaxJax campaign. The goal is to increase the rate of flu vaccines on the First Coast. On an average year, the First Coast has a 36.9 percent vaccination rate. Through this campaign, the hope is to increase that rate to at least 48 percent. If you have questions about the flu or the vaccine, visit this website.