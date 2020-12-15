How to Help Protect Yourself During Covid-19 Spike and Flu Season (FCL Dec. 15)

As we head into a potential third wave of COVID-19, cases are spiking across the U.S. and (localize to the region being submitted to). It’s more important than ever to continue following best practices to help prevent the spread of illness, especially as we’re compounded with cold & flu season.



Since the onset symptoms for the flu and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 are often similar, this year’s cold and flu season will be unlike any we have faced before. Knowing the additional impact flu could place on healthcare resources and the confusion that similar symptoms can bring, widespread awareness of best practices is more important than ever.



• Ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19

• Where and how to disinfect your home with Pine-Sol & Clorox Bleach

• The launch of Pine-Sol’s Pine-Store and how it’s helping communities of color

• General health and wellness tips to keep you and your family feeling in tip top shape