At times like these, it's been great to see the different ways people are giving back to their communities. Whether it's shopping for an elderly neighbor or donating blood, everyone can do their part. Florida's First Coast Relief Fund was re-activated last week and we spoke with one of the organizations that have teamed up to pitch in.

The demand for help is getting harder and harder everyday as we live through the pandemic. The relief fund gives local non-profits direct access to resourceful dollars which allows them to then pay for things like electric bills and food. Nina Waters is with the Community Foundation of Northeast Florida and she says they see a range of needs starting with the necessities.

"The most immediate I think we see is food and shelter," said Waters. "Food has been a challenge because not only have children now been out of school for two weeks but families are being laid off."

Childcare is another huge issue especially if the parent is what is called an "essential worker", like emergency personnel. Waters says so far, 12 grants have been awarded worth a little more than $400,000. Those dollars supplement government programs already in place. She says if you're able, $10 or even $5 can help. That's exactly why Abdel Missa chipped in.

"It's about making a different in people's lives and that's ultimately what we're here for," said Missa. "We need to help each other out and helping each other is more important in time of need."

If you'd like to donate, click here.