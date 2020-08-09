x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

First Coast Living

Monitor your home's energy use with Florida Power and Light's free energy analyzer (FCL September 8th 2020)

We're spending a lot of time in our homes nowadays and that means our energy bills and more than likely increasing. Here's how you can monitor your energy use.

We're all looking for more ways to save money especially as we're all spending a lot more time at home than we're used to. That includes paying closer attention to energy use in the house. There are some things you can do that can make a difference on your energy bill like turning your computer on sleep mode, and getting a smart power strip that can tell when your computer is inactive and it will turn it off for you. As you can imagine, the number one driver of energy bills is the air conditioner! You can activate Florida Power and Light's free energy analyzer to get a snapshot of all the energy your household uses.

Website: www.fpl/takecontrol