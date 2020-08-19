Have fun with the Florida Lottery's MONOPOLY™ BONUS SPECTACULAR (FCL August 18, 2020)

The four new games feature more than $360 million in cash prizes including top prizes of $10,000 to $2 million!

Players can enter their non-winning MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR tickets into the MONOPOLY Bonus Promotion for a chance to win cash prizes of up to $20,000! During the promotion, three drawings will be held between July 29 and September 16, 2020. In each drawing, one player will win $20,000, 10 players will each win $5,000, and 30 players will each win $1,000.

In fiscal year 2018-19, Scratch-Off ticket sales generated more than $965 million in funding for education. The new MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR family of Scratch-Off games are expected to generate up to $27.1 million to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Lottery games are designed to be a fun, low-cost form of entertainment for those over the age of eighteen. The Florida Lottery encourages players to know their limits and always play responsibly.