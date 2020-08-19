x
The Florida Lottery has a new mobile app (FCL August 19, 2020)

With the free app, players have access to up-to-date information from the Florida Lottery!

Here are some exciting features of the new mobile app:

  • Check My Ticket. Scan ticket barcodes to determine if you are a winner.
  • Second Chance. Enter tickets into most second chance promotions by scanning ticket barcodes.
  • Pick Numbers. Players can create and save their favorite numbers on digital playslips and use their selections to purchase tickets at any Florida Lottery retailer.
  • Winning Numbers. Find current jackpots and see winning numbers for all Florida Lottery Draw games.
  • Retailer Locator. Find nearby Florida Lottery retailers.
  • Scratch-Offs. Find out about the newest Florida Lottery Scratch-Off games as soon as they’re on-sale.
  • Responsible Gaming. Learn about the Florida Lottery’s responsible gaming initiatives and practices.

Florida Lottery games are designed to be a fun, low cost form of entertainment.