Typically, the United Way of Northeast Florida celebrates the life and legacy Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by doing some special community service projects on that specific day. This year, they've decided to turn it into a week of service starting on January 19th.

Each day will include cultural activities as well as community service projects. those projects include a variety of activities like serving meals, or doing some painting and landscaping.

Website: www.unitedwaynefl.org