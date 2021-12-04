It's not just a bookstore but a place that supports our diverse community in many ways. BookMark hosts more author events than any other bookstore in Northeast Florida and is proud of its reputation in bringing national and international bestselling authors. It connects people in many ways with its book clubs, supporting local schools and businesses and special events and venues, including fund raising activities.
Find that perfect book for the beach at BookMark
Rona Brinlee is the Owner of The BookMark in Neptune Beach and she shares with the FCL family some of her top recommendations.