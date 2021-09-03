Deciding to buy or sell a home are among the most important decisions a person will make in their lifetime. Opendoor, a leading digital platform for residential real estate, dug into how different generations, from millennials to baby boomers, are shifting their views and preferences for home ownership. As with many aspects of daily life, more of the home buying and selling processes have gone digital, and 2021 will likely bring even greater adoption of modern real estate experiences.
Find out how COVID-19 is impacting all aspects of home buying (FCL March 9, 2021)
Opendoor Real Estate Expert Kerry Melcher talks about the new trends.