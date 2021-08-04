x
Fidelity ready to keep your retirement on track

Planning so you have peace of mind even when the market has those ups and downs is now possible with the Fidelity retirement score

Having more clarity on how much to save and having the right mix of stocks and bonds starts with Fidelity's retirement score. Instead of daydreaming about when you can retire in your beach house you now can have confidence to take actions to make it happen. 
The Fidelity Retirement Score.
With no account fees and no minimums to open, a Fidelity IRA is a smart and affordable way to help you save for retirement. There are no account fees or minimums to open for Fidelity's traditional, Roth, SEP, SIMPLE, and Rollover IRAs.
Fidelity Investments

 