Last year we learned the immense power connection and relationships have on our mental and physical health. Now as we continue into 2021, it is time to cultivate those healthy friendships that actually improve our overall health. Black MD and “go-to” health and wellness expert, Dr. Eudene Harry, discusses how exactly healthy female friendships improve our health including how to find other strong women to support each other.
How healthy female friendships improve our health (FCL Feb. 1, 2021)
