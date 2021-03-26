Female football camp tackles human trafficking (FCL 3-26-21)

This camp gives female athletes an opportunity to learn kicking and special teams skills along with life lessons to win on and off the football field.

Ashley Shepps a Jaguar cheerleader and board member at the Laces Out Foundation is excited for the first Laces Out football camp this weekend to show girls they can keep up with the boys on an off the field and at the same time help raise money to help victims of human trafficking.

This camp is dedicated to support all women in our community and proceeds will go to The DEMP Project which does a really good job at rescuing people and helping them to find their way back.

The female football camp takes place this Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information and to sign up: