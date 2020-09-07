FEMA Urges Residents to Prepare for Upcoming Peak Hurricane Season (FCL July 9)

This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an above average Atlantic Hurricane Season with 6-10 hurricanes, including 3-6 major storms (Category 3 or higher).
FEMA and its National Flood Insurance Program are urging property owners and renters ahead of peak hurricane season to take steps to protect their homes before a storm hits.
Steps include having an evacuation plan, an emergency kit with food, medicine and water to last at least 72 hours, and buying or renewing flood insurance.