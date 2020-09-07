FEMA Urges Residents to Prepare for Upcoming Peak Hurricane Season (FCL July 9)

Don't wait until disaster strikes to learn that you're not covered by your insurance

This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an above average Atlantic Hurricane Season with 6-10 hurricanes, including 3-6 major storms (Category 3 or higher).

FEMA and its National Flood Insurance Program are urging property owners and renters ahead of peak hurricane season to take steps to protect their homes before a storm hits.