Family finance in the pandemic (FCL Feb. 22, 2021)

The New Year brings hope for better times and improved finances. That’s why this is the ideal time to take stock of your financial health and, in many cases, make a plan for how to save more in the future, even during a pandemic. It’s no wonder that financially-themed resolutions are among the most popular made each New Year. Best-selling author of The Recovering Spender and Saving Expert, Lauren Greutman is a resource for busy families who are sick of keeping up with the Joneses and ready to learn a better way spend with their heart, stay true to their values, and live the lifestyle they want. For more information: TipsOnTV.com