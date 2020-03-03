They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, but the truth is, your eyes are the windows to your overall health! That’s why comprehensive eye exams are crucial.

Not only do they detect early signs of vision problems and vision loss, like glaucoma, they can also detect more than 270 serious health conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, autoimmune diseases and cancers.

March is Save Your Vision Month. And, the American Optometric Association is reminding everyone why that annual exam is so important along with your other yearly check-ups.

Eye health and vision problems may develop without any obvious signs or symptoms. In- person, annual eye exams with doctors of optometry can detect early signs of visual system diseases and critical indicators of other health issues.