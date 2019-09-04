Summer is just around the corner and getting to the gym to get swimsuit ready isn't always feasible between the kids and/or a hectic schedule.

However, you don't actually have to make it out to a gym if you know how to turn a day at the playground with the kids into a workout.

Dye Clay YMCA personal trainer Matt Oxenrider offers some creative ways to get a work out in at the playground and even get your kids to join in with you.

For more information you can visit:

Dye Clay Family YCMA:

fcymca.org/locations/dye-clay-family-ymca/

Phone:

(904) 265-1775