Isolation. Uncertainty. Lack of control. A scary new virus with no cure plaguing the outside world. It’s the stuff scary movies are made of, but unfortunately, it’s our reality for the foreseeable future.



And as we’re all in panic mode trying to protect ourselves physically from the coronavirus, our mental health is paying the price. A recent study by Total Brain finds that more than half of Americans admit they’re suffering from anxiety brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and 20% of those respondents say they are very anxious, and the numbers are RISING.