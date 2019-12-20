We’ve all been there during the holiday season…. experiencing jet lag and car sickness from holiday travel, coping with stress from a full house, or overindulging on holiday treats. When you are dealing with these issues where do you turn for your immune health and wellness solutions? And with so much to consider, where do we start?

Immune health is the fourth and final consumer journey of 2019. While it’s known to be the most wonderful time of the year, the holiday season and a pending new year can be an overwhelming time for many consumers. Stress levels may rise, eating (and drinking) habits aren’t as consistent and finding time to exercise is few and far between—all of which can weaken our immune system.

There are a couple of simple strategies that you and your family can use to combat some of these holiday stressers.