President and creator Jeremy Hirsch shares his inspiration for creating Spartan Mosquito.

Spartan Mosquito is a continuous mosquito control system that doesn't use sprays, fogs, coils, mosquito nets, citronella, electronic equipment, or zappers.

After the “first bite” of the season, you can deploy Spartan Mosquito Eradicators at approximately six feet off the ground, within 180 feet of each other, along your property line.

