The engagement ring reimagined (FCL Feb. 5, 2021)

What happened when De Beers asked ten designers to reimagine the ring.

Diamonds are a wonder of the natural world – rare, distinctive, and never two the same.  The natural diamond engagement ring is iconic, a classic and timeless expression of the deepest commitment between two people.  Ten/Ten, a new program that brings together ten of the most inspiring and innovative independent designers working today offering a fresh take on how this symbol is still essentially meaningful for couples today. For more information: BlueNile.com