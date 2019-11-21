Jingle, jingle: the annual Parent Tested Parent Approved holiday gift list is here! From hi-tech sleeping solutions to nifty parental control technology for internet devices, and interactive and educational games and programs that make learning fun and festive, this list is jam-packed with gifts guaranteed to bring joy to the entire family.

Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) is a trusted resource dedicated to bringing the best brands to families. Over 150,000 parents look to PTPA on a monthly basis to help make the most informed purchasing decisions for their family. The PTPA seal is one of the most recognized seals in the US. Thanks to this real-life testing system, parents don’t have to go any further to find the best options for gift-giving.