Study Finds Americans Reconsidering Investing in Higher Education (FCL Sept. 21)

Did you know that 80% of those currently saving for an in-person, four-year college or university cited concerns that the quality of education may suffer if universities move to online learning, including access to tools and resources necessary for education (47%), lack of community aspect at school, such as sports teams, clubs and on-campus housing (35%) and required in-person lab time (31%).
Behind retirement (46%) and emergency funds (44%), their child’s education (21%) was the third-most frequently cited life event that Americans are currently saving for and prioritizing, followed by their own education (11%).
Less than half of adults (45%) accurately recognize a 529 plan as an education savings tool. Roughly one-third of Americans were aware of the proper uses for 529 plans (29%); 28% recognized that 529s can be used for K-12 expenses and 29% reported awareness of the features and potential tax benefits that 529 plans offer.