Study Finds Americans Reconsidering Investing in Higher Education (FCL Sept. 21)

Since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the education sector, Americans are reconsidering investing in higher education

Did you know that 80% of those currently saving for an in-person, four-year college or university cited concerns that the quality of education may suffer if universities move to online learning, including access to tools and resources necessary for education (47%), lack of community aspect at school, such as sports teams, clubs and on-campus housing (35%) and required in-person lab time (31%).

Behind retirement (46%) and emergency funds (44%), their child’s education (21%) was the third-most frequently cited life event that Americans are currently saving for and prioritizing, followed by their own education (11%).