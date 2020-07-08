Study finds older Americans are coping better than younger ones during pandemic (FCL August 7, 2020)

Driven by social, health and demographic shifts and accelerated by COVID-19, the future of retirement is now taking into account a more holistic approach to well-being that goes beyond financial independence. A new 9,000-person, five-generation, representative study conducted in the U.S. and Canada by Edward Jones and Age Wave explores how retirees can gain confidence and find purpose in their next stage of life while considering everything from managing mental health, defining family needs and recognizing the advantages of aging.