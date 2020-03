Ecovasive puts the power of total disinfection to work for your home, school, or business. Our Infection and Pathogen control program combines cutting-edge electrostatic spray technology with our BOTANICAL, EPA approved, non toxic, bleach, chlorine and phosphate free disinfectants.

The Ecovasive solution allows you to eliminate harmful pathogens and germs while creating a healthy environment.

Website: https://ecovasivenfl.com/

Phone: (904) 349-1837