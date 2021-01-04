We all have a part too play in a more sustainable future. Taking your own reusable bags grocery shopping is just a start. Consider cross-utilizing ingredients when cooking like making a broth to go with that mouth-watering pork chop. Swift foods has implemented food sustainability so we can have peace of mind know where our food came from and how it got to our table.
Eat up and clean up the environment
Our chef Kevin Gillespie gets us ready for cookout season with the right food choices for us to keep our planet beautiful.