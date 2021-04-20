Earth Day reminds us one person can make a difference

Annabelle Gurwitch helps us celebrate Earth Day in a new and exciting way so you can make a difference.

How about getting outside and planting native wildflowers? Air Wick Scented Oils and Botanica by Air Wick are partnering with World Wildlife Fund to reseed 1 billion square feet of native wildflower and grassland habitats in the Northern Great Plains over the next three years. For more information, visit www.airwick.us

More than a third of the world’s major urban areas with more than 3 million people are under high or extremely high water stress. We can waste up to 20 gallons of water when we pre-rinse our dishes before loading the dishwasher. So FINISH has launched #SkipTheRinse, a bold initiative to raise awareness of household water waste. For more information, visit www.finishdishwashing.com/skip-the-rinse