Free digital tool helps families identify early signs of learning disabilities and ADHD (FCL September 10, 2020)

Non-profit Understood partnered with the American Academy of Pediatrics to empower families to seek support for their children.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have spent more time together than ever before and might be picking up on new changes in their child’s development that they don’t fully understand. The signs of learning and thinking differences aren’t always clear and can feel overwhelming for families to navigate.

Bob Cunningham, Executive Director of learning development at Understood, and Amanda Morin, Family Advocate and mom to kids who learn differently, shared information about Take N.O.T.E. Take N.O.T.E. is a new initiative launched in partnership with the American Academy of Pediatrics that includes the first memory device designed to help families spot the signs of possible learning disabilities and ADHD. The initiative’s digital resource provides families with the tools to notice, observe and track patterns in their child’s behavior with downloadable tools.

The Take N.O.T.E. initiatives is centered on an easy-to-remember memory device that helps parents:

NOTICE if there's something going on with your child that's out of the ordinary.

OBSERVE and keep track of patterns in your child's behavior by using tools

TALK to your child, family members, teachers and other caregivers about what you're observing.

ENGAGE with trusted professionals, like pediatricians, who can help you figure out if your child might have a learning or thinking difference.