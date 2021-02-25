Durkeeville is a historic African American neighborhood west of Springfield & Downtown. The tour will cover JP Small Park, Durkee Gardens Historic District (Jax's first Black historic district), Stanton High School, and the Manuel Rivera house where Hank Aaron stayed. Part of the proceeds go to the Durkeeville Historic Society and attendees get a ticket to the society's fish fry.
Durkeeville neighborhood walking tour this weekend (FCL Feb. 25, 2021)
Bill Delaney talks about the tour and the historic town.