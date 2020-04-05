Over the last several weeks, local businesses have been finding ways to give back to health care workers and first responders who are battling COVID-19 on the front lines everyday. Duck Donuts was a relatively new business in the area when safer at home orders were put in place. After some re-adjusting they were able to stay open seven days a week and for the month of May, they are doing what's called "Monday Match". Here's how it works! All you have to do is buy a Duck Dozen on a Monday and they will give a duck dozen to those on the front lines. You can order online, or go to their location.