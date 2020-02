Five years ago, Downtown Vision launched the #DTJax Gala to celebrate Downtown Jacksonville and raise funds for the Lively and Beautiful Sidewalks (LABS) Program, which is dedicated to making Downtown more vibrant and active.

In 2020, the city of Jacksonville is doing it once more. It's the 20th anniversary for Downtown Jacksonville’s Business Improvement District, so they are celebrating with a Roaring 20s theme that will include Jacksonville’s jazz heritage at their 5th annual #DTJax Gala.