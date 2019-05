The Florida Theatre is putting on a show you don't want to miss! Get ready to party 80's style at the 80's on Forsyth! It's a way to have a great time and give back to the community at the same time.

'East Village Vintage Collection Jax' and 'That Poor Rich Girl' stores collaborated to bring you hot looks that you can rock all night long!

Website: www.floridatheatre.com