Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville (DSAJ) is a place for our community to get information, support, and guidance for their loved ones with Down syndrome. One of the programs offering support is the New Baby Group. Here about that program and more. For more information or to register for the Golf Tournament, visit their website: dsaj.org
Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville helping families on the First Coast (FCL Feb. 11, 2021)
It offers support through all stages form prenatal through adulthood.