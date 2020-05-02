Do you remember as a kid your mom would always tell you it's not healthy to eat raw cookie dough? Well, all that has changed at Doughsserts in Jacksonville. Steve Boudreaux is the Owner of Doughsserts and not only are there several different cookie dough flavors and toppings to choose from, they also offer their own version of an ice cream sundae which is their most popular menu item. They're celebrating their one year anniversary Wednesday, February 5th and you're invited! There will be specials going on all day so make sure you stop by!

Address: 7643 Gate Parkway Suite 107 Jacksonville, FL

Website: www.doughsserts.com