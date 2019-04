Artsy Abode is closing its doors on only two of its multiple locations -- St. Town Center and Fleming Island.

While its a bittersweet closing for the founder and CEO Leah Lytle, it means big savings for customers.

The entire store is up to 70 percent off and hot ticket items like Simply Southern Tank, Nora Fleming and Lazy Susan Clocks are not expected to last long following the blowout sale.

Find more information at:

ArtsyAbode.com