DON'T MISS A BEAT! (FCL Feb. 22)

Don’t Miss A Beat was founded in 2008 by Ulysses Owens, Jr. and his family. The program began with the singular objective of helping suspended youths stay in school so they wouldn’t “miss a beat.” Since then, DMAB programming has evolved to include the performing arts, academic enrichment and civic engagement as well as job skills training for parents.

In 2010, with help from City Councilman Warren Jones, DMAB was selected by the City of Jacksonville and JaxParks to be “in residence” at the J.S. Johnson Community Center’s Youth Room in Jacksonville. This great honor allowed DMAB to provide programming for underserved youth all year long and enhanced the organization’s sustainability by providing it with a permanent home.