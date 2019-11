If you're looking to do some shopping this weekend, Diamond D Ranch is hosting their Diamonds in the Rust Vintage Market.

The market will be open this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will be all kinds of treasures, home decor, re-loved furniture and food.

There will be complimentary parking with shuttles and you can also get VIP Parking.

If you plan to bring your children there will be several activities for them.

For more information visit: diamonddranchinc.com