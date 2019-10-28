Approximately 30 percent of women diagnosed with earlier stages of breast cancer will eventually develop a form of the disease for which there is no cure – metastatic breast cancer.1 It is estimated that 155,000 people are currently living with metastatic breast cancer in the United States.

Recently, MONALEESA-3 overall survival data in women with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer was presented as a late-breaker oral presentation in the Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019.

The study showed that Kisqali® (ribociclib) in combination with fulvestrant met the secondary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival, demonstrating a 28% risk reduction of death.

The safety profile was consistent with previously reported primary trial results. The primary endpoint of the trial was progression-free survival, which was met at an earlier date.

Overall survival, referred to at times as the “gold standard” in cancer clinical trials, is challenging to achieve in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer, making these results truly an outstanding advancement for patients.