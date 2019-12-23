If you're looking for a new book that will take you through the peaks and valleys of this crazy thing we call life, you're going to want to pick up 'I Don't Wanna Be Pink' by Dena Taylor. It's heart-wrenching, relatable, and inspiring all in one book.

Dena Taylor stopped by the FCL studio to talk about her breast cancer diagnosis, and how writing helped her heal. Her book takes you through the initial shock of a diagnosis, the long and tiring chemotherapy process, and awkwardness of dating after cancer.

Pick up her book to find out exactly why she 'doesn't wanna be pink'.