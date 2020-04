The safer at home order has us going about our daily life a lot differently than we're used to, especially when it comes to leaving your house for medical care. Dedicated Senior Medical Center is making it a lot easier for people to get the help they need during a time like this. Curtis spoke with Dr. Terrell Bacchus, Jacksonville Chief Medical Officer, about what they're doing to make sure their patients stay safe during this pandemic.

