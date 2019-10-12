They sit on our couches, sleep in our beds, and as a recent survey shows, nearly 30% of dog owners will be spending between $26-$50 on their pet this holiday season and nearly half (48%) of pet owners say they will give their pet scraps from the table on special occasions such as Thanksgiving, Christmas or their birthday.

With all this fido love, it’s no surprise that pet owners want to do the right thing when it comes to their dog’s food. In fact, 3 in 4 dog owners (75%) want to purchase dog food that clearly states and explains each ingredient. Additionally, the majority of dog owners (87%) say that it’s important for their dogs’ food to be full of natural proteins.

Understanding which ingredients are actually good for your dog can be a challenge. Particularly for pet owners of dogs with food sensitivities, it’s important to understand the benefits of pet foods with the right ingredients, that your dog will also love.