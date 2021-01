Twelve-time Olympic medalist discussed fun ways for families to unlock their superpowers

To the world, she’s known as a twelve-time Olympic medalist swimmer but to her daughter, she’s mom.

And you can bet that this super mom is all about staying active and healthy, especially during the colder months.

Dara Torres, Olympic athlete, mother and author shares tips to keep kids active and the benefits of sports training for the entire family. She shares ways for them to unlock their superpowers and find innovative ways to stay fit.