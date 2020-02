There are common dangers we hear about when it comes to driving. From drunk driving to distracted driving, but one danger we don't hear about as often is drowsy driving.

Drowsy driving causes more than 100,000 crashes every year and more than 40 percent of drivers admit to falling asleep at the wheel at least once.

Super 8 by Wyndam has launched a #journeysafe campaign in order to raise awareness of drowsy driving and provide information on how you can stay safer on the roads.