Florida Staycation and Labor Day Ideas (FCL Sept. 4)

With the coronavirus still affecting many people’s travel plans throughout the United States and abroad, a Staycation will be the chosen trip plan. That doesn’t mean you need to stay home.

For so many, the first thing that comes to mind when someone says “vacation,” is the state of Florida. The power of a Florida vacation is really that impactful. As residents, we are lucky enough to have the sun, sea and sand that visitors travel hundreds, if not thousands, of miles for right in our own backyard